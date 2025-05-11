  1. Politics
Iran never sought nukes, nor will so in future: President

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that his country has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons, nor will seek one in the future.

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, President Pezeshkian said that Tehran is holding talks with the United States on its nuclear program "because we want peace and do not seek war."

"The Islamic Republic does not seek unrest in the region by any means," he added.

"We can assure you that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, is not seeking, nor will seek nuclear weapons." the president underscored.

He further stressed that Iran is serious in the negotiations and is seeking an agreement, while noting that it will never give up its right to a peaceful nuclear program. 

