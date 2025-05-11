  1. Politics
May 11, 2025, 10:19 AM

IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Cmdr.:

Iran has signed contract to build 4 ships for Venezuela

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The commander of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters says Iran has signed a contract with Venezuela to build four 113,000-ton ships, two of which have been delivered.

By relying on its domestic capacities and specialized human resources, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to take great strides on the path to independence and self-sufficiency despite sanctions and pressures, Brigadier General Abdolreza Abed, commander of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters said in the presser of the 29th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition.

Referring to the joint Arash gas field with Kuwait, he said, "The Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters has announced its full readiness to implement this important and strategic project, and this readiness has been announced  to the relevant institutions through the Ministry of Oil."

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Abed said, "A contract is currently underway with Venezuela to build four 113,000-ton ships, two of which have been delivered and two more are ready for construction."

Marzieh Rahmani

