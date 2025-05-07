FM blasts US hostile attempts against name of Persian Gulf

"The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account.

"In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence," he said.

"Let's hope that the absurd rumors about the PERSIAN Gulf that are going around are no more than a disinformation campaign by "forever warriors" to anger Iranians all over the world and agitate them," he added.

"I am confident that @realdonaldtrump is aware that the name PERSIAN Gulf is centuries old and recognized by all cartographers and international bodies and was even used by all leaders of the region in their official communications until as recently as 1960's," Araghchi wrote.

"While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the US and across the world," he noted.

MNA/