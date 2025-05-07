How HDPE & LDPE Are Shaping Global Industries

It might seem weird how it could be possible to achieve such success regardless of the sanctions. Well, like they say “Knowledge is Power”. Iran HDPE traders have learned how to overcome the barriers of sanctions. Meanwhile, Iran HDPE producers have elevated the quality of their products to increase the number of their present customers. Although there are customers from 50 different countries of the world, Iran LDPE traders are aiming for more. The commitment of Iran LDPE traders to produce high-quality products has made them the hub of polymer in southwest Asia.

As the essence of various industries, Iran HDPE is used in packaging, pipes, and automotive parts, to name a few. To get more information about the usage of HDPE and LDPE, it is better to know their characteristics and usage. So, follow us in the rest of this article to get the most out of it about Iran HDPE.

What is Iran HDPE?

Iran HDPE which stands for Iran High-Density Polyethylene is one of the most widely used ingredients to produce plastic worldwide. As a base for producing plastics, it is derived from petroleum. HDPE is a solid material that is resistant to moisture at room temperature and stronger than standard types of polyethylene. Since the melting point of it is 120 °C, it can be used in industries dealing with high temperatures. Some of its properties are as follows:

Construction materials

Toys

Bottles and containers

Piping system

What is Iran LDPE?

Iran LDPE is a term for Iran Low-Density Polyethylene which is a viable material for producing different types of plastic products. It is made of petroleum and used in the packaging industry. Although it is flexible, soft, and lightweight, LDPE can be tough, resistant to corrosion, and flexible in low temperatures. Unlike HDPE, it is not strong enough to resist high temperatures. However, it is widely used for producing different types of products that are flexible and soft. To name a few, they are as follows.

Different kinds of plastic bags

Bottles

Various kinds of packaging

Covers and liners

Automotive parts

The above products are a few of dozens of industries dealing with Iran HDPE.

Why is Iran HDPE unique?

As an Iran HDPE trader, we are well aware of our capabilities. Iran HDPE is considered one of the best kinds of products in comparison with other countries. The business is all about the cost. It is the first reason for the eminence of Iran HDPE over other countries. Besides, the fine quality of the material is the second factor that converts potential customers into everlasting partners. The strategic logistics developments alongside production acceleration and customer satisfaction are other items that stand out from Iran HDPE traders ahead of others.

What is Iran’s competitive edge in polymer production?

As it is mentioned before, Iran HDPE is cost-efficient. Fortunately, Iran LDPE/HDPE manufacturers benefit from the governmental support, paying less for energy. Furthermore, the abundant ethane from gas fields (e.g., South Pars) fuels cost-efficient productions. Such infinite access to raw materials has helped Iran LDPE traders to outpace other companies of the world located in China, Germany, and the United States. Besides, by achieving international standard certifications in production such as ISO, and FDA for food-grade PE, Iran HDPE traders have become the remarkable producers of different grades of polyethylene in the world. Finally, the easy-to-access infrastructures like the Key ports of Bandar Abbas, facilitate exporting to different countries of Asia and Africa while reducing the cost of transportation.

Global industries relying on Iranian HDPE/LDPE

As a milestone material in the everyday life of people, polyethylene has become a necessity in global industries. Due to the reasonable price, high quality, and numerous international certifications and standards, Iran HDPE/LDPE products are the most demanding materials globally. The consumer market for this material is so gigantic that it does not let Iranian producers like Shobeir Shimi stop their production 24 a day.

Its market is tied to the end-user industries which makes it more demanding. For example, Iranian LDPE is used in flexible packaging for European food brands. It is estimated that Global packaging market growth will be equal to $1.2 trillion by 2030. In the construction industry, the PE100 pipes that are widely used in UAE/German water infrastructure projects are made of Iran HDPE. Plus, Fire-resistant HDPE in high-rise buildings is another example of the property of this product. “Lightweight LDPE components for electric vehicles could not be produced unless Iran LDPE is produced”. A Turkish automaker said.

Challenges & Future Outlook

Despite the tough conditions of sanctions on Iranian companies and firms, Iran HDPE traders have learned the way of business through several years of experience. As a leading producer of the industry, Shobeir Shimi has overcome the challenges of exporting to different parts of the world. Our smart team of experts could pave the way in a way that we are able to do barter trade to China. Based on the existing facts, it is expected that Iran’s HDPE exports will reach 5 million tons by 2027. Such notable growth in the future shows the ever-growing capacity of the polyethylene market of the world.

A booming market needs a branded manufacturer

Riding the wave of Iran's rapidly expanding polymer sector, Shobeir Shimi has positioned itself as a crucial intermediary, effectively channeling global demand through its deep-rooted local expertise. The company's commitment to producing high-caliber yet cost-efficient polyethylene (HDPE/LDPE) products not only addresses the burgeoning needs of Iranian industries across various sectors but also significantly contributes to the growing prominence of Iranian polyethylene manufacturers in the international arena. By consistently delivering quality and value, Shobeir Shimi underscores the potential of Iranian manufacturing to compete effectively on a global scale. Businesses seeking reliable sources of certified HDPE/LDPE from Iran, precisely tailored to their specific industry applications and quality standards, are encouraged to engage with Shobeir Shimi Co. to explore bespoke solutions and establish a dependable supply chain.

