Iran , Saudi Arabia support Syria's territorial integrity

The remarks were made during a Sunday meeting in Riyadh between Mohammad-Reza Raouf Sheibani, Iran’s special envoy for Syria, and Saud al-Sati, Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs as they addressed the evolving situation in Syria and the broader implications of Israeli airstrikes in the region.

Sheibani reiterated Iran’s steadfast support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty, denouncing the Israeli regime’s attacks as destructive and destabilizing. He emphasized that such actions undermined regional stability and violated the international norms.

For his part, al-Sati echoed the sentiments, affirming Saudi Arabia’s consistent stance in supporting Syria’s territorial integrity, peace, and stability.

He condemned the regime’s attacks on the Syrian territory, highlighting the need for adherence to the international law and respect for national sovereignty worldwide.

The both sides agreed on the importance of continued consultations regarding regional developments, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to address ongoing challenges.

The meeting was part of Sheibani’s ongoing regional consultations, which have included discussions with officials from Russia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

It followed Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman’s recent trip to Iran for enhancing the countries’ consultations regarding regional affairs.

Iran's affirmation of support for Syria’s sovereignty, which had already been announced through many official statements, came amid escalating Israeli atrocities across the West Asia region, including in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria.

On Friday, Iran condemned the regime’s airstrikes on Syria, stating that the attacks aimed to destroy the defensive, economic, and infrastructural capabilities of an independent country.

The condemnation, delivered by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, noted that the atrocities were, therefore, being carried out in line with Tel Aviv’s pursuing its malicious interests in the region.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the aggression.

On Sunday, UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, condemned the regime’s escalating violations of Syria’s sovereignty, calling for an immediate cessation of the airstrikes and urging respect for the international law and Syria’s territorial integrity.

The Israeli regime began to markedly step up its acts of deadly aggression against Syria late last month amid a wholesale attempt by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group to take over the Arab country.

The HTS, which had already been leading a ferocious armed campaign against the nation, managed to overrun the country last December.

