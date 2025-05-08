Syria’s HTS-led administration says in talks with Israel

The head of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration in Syria has confirmed “indirect” negotiations with the Israeli regime aiming to prevent, what he called, an uncontrollable explosion of the underway situation amid Tel Aviv’s incessant military aggression towards Syria.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani emphasized the urgency of the talks to avoid a scenario, where the situation would “spiral out of control.”

He also mentioned that the administration was reaching out to countries with established ties to the regime to ask the latter to stop the aggression.

Also on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the United Arab Emirates had established a backchannel to facilitate the indirect talks. Last month, Jolani had travelled to the emirates, which has formal ties Tel Aviv on the back of signing a United States-mediated agreement in 2020.

He called the regime's military escalation in Syria a “violation” of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv. The deal was signed after the latter’s seizing Syria’s Golan Heights during a Western-backed war seven years earlier.

MP/PressTV