India bans imports from Pakistan over Pahalgam attack

"Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders," a notification by India's Commerce Ministry read.

"This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy," it added.

Pakistan's military on Saturday meanwhile said it conducted a training launch of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System -- a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres," the military statement read.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features."

Following the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed, New Delhi and Islamabad closed the Wagah Attari border, which was the sole permissible trade route between the two countries.

India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which governs how water in the Indus basin is shared between India and Pakistan.

While India has blamed Pakistan for backing the attackers, Islamabad has denied responsibility.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the attack.

Responding to India's diplomatic action, Pakistan halted all border trade, closed its airspace to Indian flights and expelled Indian diplomats.

Pakistan also warned that the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India would be considered an act of war.

