Iran FM spox responds to France's unfounded claim

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, wrote on that X, "“French Foreign Minister’s claim that Iran is on the ‘cusp of developing’ a nuclear weapon is simply absurd."

The Iranian spokesman continued in his post to say that, "This false statement, coupled with the Minister’s open threats to reimpose sanctions, reinforces the suspicion that France's nagging posture risks evolving into a spoiling role. That won't add any credit to France and its status in Europe and globally."

