  1. Politics
May 2, 2025, 8:52 PM

Iran FM spox responds to France's unfounded claim

Iran FM spox responds to France's unfounded claim

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says the claim by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that Iran is on the ‘cusp of developing’ a nuclear weapon is totally absurd and baseless.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, wrote on that X, "“French Foreign Minister’s claim that Iran is on the ‘cusp of developing’ a nuclear weapon is simply absurd."

The Iranian spokesman continued in his post to say that, "This false statement, coupled with the Minister’s open threats to reimpose sanctions, reinforces the suspicion that France's nagging posture risks evolving into a spoiling role. That won't add any credit to France and its status in Europe and globally."

MNA/6454234

News ID 231327

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News