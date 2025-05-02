Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical reasons'

"Together with Omani and US interlocutors, we have decided to postpone the 4th round of talks for logistical and technical reasons," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X late Thursday.

"On Iran's part, there is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution. In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal: guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected," he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks, planned to be held in Rome, was pushed back on the suggestion of Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

Oman’s top diplomat said on his X account that the change was made due to “logistical reasons” and that “new dates will be announced when mutually agreed.”

Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to use diplomacy aimed at safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people and also to have the existing sanctions and economic pressures that have targeted the human rights and well-being of every single Iranian lifted.

The Iranian delegation, since the first round, has approached the process in good faith, he said. Tehran has outlined clear frameworks based on its principled positions and in line with international law regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the removal of unlawful sanctions, he added.

The Islamic Republic, Baghaei said, will remain strongly committed to this path with strength and determination, stressing that Tehran is resolutely pursuing result-oriented talks aimed at reaching a fair, reasonable, and lasting agreement.

Mediated by Oman, Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, praising the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

MNA/