Russian air defense systems eliminated 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reported.

"Overnight, air defense systems on duty disabled 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 13 UAVs - over the waters of the Sea of Azov, eight UAVs - over the Rostov Region, six UAVs - over the Krasnodar Region and one over the Astrakhan Region," the military agency said.

MNA/