Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon’s government, Resistance

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss recent developments in Lebanon on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Araghchi outlined Iran’s principled policy of supporting Lebanon’s government, people, and Resistance. He expressed satisfaction with the progress in Lebanon’s political process, particularly the national consensus leading to the election of a new president, and stressed the importance of maintaining national unity during the formation of the new government.

The top Iranian diplomat compared the current situation in Lebanon and Hezbollah to the period following the 2006 Israeli war (the 33-Day War), emphasizing that despite Israeli aggression and heinous crimes, Hezbollah has maintained and strengthened its influence as a deep-rooted and powerful force in the Arab state.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi strongly condemned repeated ceasefire violations by Israel, calling on the United Nations to take a more active role in pressuring the Tel Aviv regime to halt its aggression and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

He also urged the UN to expedite humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts for displaced people and war-affected regions.

For her part, Plasschaert provided a report of her recent regional and international consultations, emphasizing the pivotal role Iran plays in ensuring long-term stability and security in Lebanon and the region.

She expressed hope that commitment to the ceasefire agreement would pave the way for lasting peace, humanitarian relief for displaced persons, and the rebuilding of war-torn areas.

