Iran ready to help Lebanon whenever needed: Deputy FM

Vahid Jalalzadeh briefed reporters on Tuesday about his recent two-day trip to Lebanon, saying he discussed bilateral relations with top Lebanese authorities, including parliament speaker and foreign minister.

“We remain ready to be present on the ground to help the people of Lebanon whenever the Lebanese government feels the need,” he said.

The top diplomat said that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had accepted an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to visit Iran at the earliest opportunity.

Speaking about two Iranian nationals who were killed in France, Jalalzadeh said Tehran summoned the French ambassador over the bitter incident and conveyed its strong protest.

“We demanded that the French government pay compensation to the families of the two Iranian victims,” he said, adding that Iran is also working through consular channels to repatriate the bodies.

Jalalzadeh further said Iran has asked the French government to provide details about the nature and circumstances of the incident.

SD/IRN