IRGC vessels dock at UAE Khalid Port

In continuation of the growing process of defense and military cooperation between Iran and the UAE, the naval fleet of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps entered the Khalid Port in Sharjah and docked in that port.

Four IRGC and army naval ships are slated to visit the United Arab Emirates to visit the Navy of the Persian Gulf country, the IRGC Navy commander announced earlier.

Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that this visit is the first of its kind. Iran has repeatedly said that regional countries can ensure regional security, stressing that foreign presence is not needed.

Regarding holding exercises with various countries, the IRGC Navy Commander stated that exercises with neighboring countries, including Iraq, are on the agenda, adding that interactions have been held with the Omani Navy in this regard, and Iran has participated in joint exercises with Oman.

