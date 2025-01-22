Iran to launch ‘Kowsar 1.5’ satellite into orbit in 2025

Hossein Shahabi, the CEO of a knowledge-based aerospace company, revealed the plan on the sidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Tuesday visit to an exhibition showcasing the private sector’s achievements.

According to Shahabi, the new satellite, dubbed “Kowsar 1.5”, builds on the earlier Kowsar and Hodhod satellites, which were launched into orbit on November 5, 2024.

These satellites were developed to serve distinct missions: Kowsar for remote sensing and Hodhod for the Internet of Things (IoT), both crucial in advancing precision agriculture.

Shahabi highlighted that over 85% of the components used in these satellites have been indigenized. “Even if all the components were imported, the design and construction of these satellites have been carried out entirely by local experts, making this project fully domestic,” he said.

He also noted the challenges posed by sanctions, emphasizing how Iran has turned threats into opportunities, expressing hopes for securing investments to design and produce a constellation of such satellites.

The aerospace industry figure underscored the critical role of government support in fostering this field. He called for state guarantees for the space services market and pre-purchase commitments by the government to encourage further innovation.

