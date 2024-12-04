Training plane crashes in Iran, kills two pilots

A training plane crashed in the Firuzabad and Qirokarzin counties in Fars province in southwest Iran on Wednesday after hitting a mountain, local Iranian media reported.
Two people on board were killed in the incident.
MNA
