Oct 12, 2024, 10:30 AM

Lebanon not in need of military support: Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – "Lebanon is not in need of military support. The foremost and urgent priority must center upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts," Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations says.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has told Fox News Digital, "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains actively involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon via multiple channels," IRNA reported on Friday.

Iran has formally expressed its preparedness to extend medical aid and receive the wounded – a proposition duly accepted by the Government of Lebanon, it added.

"Lebanon is not in need of military support. The foremost and urgent priority must center upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts."

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations had earlier said that a just resolution to the crisis in the Middle East requires the recognition of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, the end of Israel's illegal occupation, and aggression, and respect for international law and the UN Charter.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned about the risk of a full-scale war in Lebanon, which he said, could spill over to the entire West Asian region.

