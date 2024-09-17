At least 15 killed due to forest fires in Peru

"We have reported so far unfortunately 15 deaths, six hospitalized, 128 discharged from hospital and we as the Ministry of Health will always be in an expectant attitude," Xinhua reported, citing Vasquez's remarks among reporters.

Last weekend, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said that 222 forest fires had been registered in 23 of the 25 regions of the country this year, of which 51 remained active.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday left for the Amazon region "to continue monitoring the areas affected" by the fires and coordinate actions with local authorities and other institutions.

AMK/PR