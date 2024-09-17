  1. World
  2. South America
Sep 17, 2024, 11:00 AM

At least 15 killed due to forest fires in Peru

At least 15 killed due to forest fires in Peru

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – At least 15 people were killed in Peru due to the serious forest fires occurring in various parts of the country, Minister of Health Cesar Vasquez said Monday.

"We have reported so far unfortunately 15 deaths, six hospitalized, 128 discharged from hospital and we as the Ministry of Health will always be in an expectant attitude," Xinhua reported, citing Vasquez's remarks among reporters.

Last weekend, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said that 222 forest fires had been registered in 23 of the 25 regions of the country this year, of which 51 remained active.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Monday left for the Amazon region "to continue monitoring the areas affected" by the fires and coordinate actions with local authorities and other institutions.

AMK/PR

News ID 221382

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News