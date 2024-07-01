US interests will be targeted should Lebanon attacked

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Council warned in a statement on Sunday night that the scope and quality of their operations will increase if the threat of the Zionist regime against Lebanon turns into reality.

In case of this attack, American interests in Iraq and the region will become legitimate targets for the resistance forces, the statement said.

The Iraqi Resistance emphasized that in the wake of the Israeli massacres of Palestinians, decisive positions should be taken toward the Arab countries that compromise with the Zionist regime. “The Aqaba-Basra oil pipeline, which has cost Iraq a lot and has no economic benefit, may be the starting point for bringing Iraq into the evil plan that provides the ground for the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime”.

Earlier, Qais Hadi Sayed Hasan al-Khazali, Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, a political party in Iraq said in a statement that if the Zionist regime attacks Lebanon, Washington's interests in Iraq will be targeted.

MNA/IRN