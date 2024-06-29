Scores killed as terrorist bombs wedding in Nigeria

According to Nigerian local media citing their sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held today, Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The number of the dead was yet to be ascertained but several of the injured were receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

A security source told Daily Trust that it was not clear whether it was a bomb blast or suicide bombers.

Meanwhile, another bomber who disguised as a mourner, has detonated another explosive device in Gwoza LGA as the people were preparing for the funeral of the victims killed in an attack few hours ago.

At least one additional person died while 16 others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

