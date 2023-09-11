  1. World
Dozens killed by powerful storm in E Libya

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – A powerful Mediterranean storm swept through eastern Libya, damaging houses and roads and killing at least 25 people.

Footage on social media showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles while trying to get help in heavy floods as Storm Daniel hit the cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda, Al-Marj, and Derna.

Authorities declared a state of extreme emergency, closing schools and stores and imposing a curfew as the storm hit on Sunday and Monday, according to CGTN.

Four major oil ports in Libya including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra were closed from Saturday evening for three days, two oil engineers told Reuters.

The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would "provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels".

