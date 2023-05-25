  1. Sports
May 25, 2023, 9:16 PM

Persepolis into Hazfi Cup final after beating Havadar

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Persepolis-e Tehran football team advanced to the final of Iran's Hazfi Cup after wining Havadar FC team to face their traditional rival Esteghlal-e Tehran on Thursday.

The semi-final match between Havadar-Tehran and Persepolis-e Tehran FC teams was held at Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday evening.

In the end, this game ended with win 3-1 for Persepolis. the two teams drew in the first half, but the Reds (Persspolis) sored two more goals in the second half.

With the 3-1, Persepolis advanced to the final to face the Blues, namely their traditional opponent Esteghlal-Tehran, who reached the final of Hazfi Cup yesterday after gaining a decisive 4-0 victory against Nassaji-e Mazandaran. 

The Reds won the title of Iran's main league Iran Professional League (IPL) last week, whle Esteghlal finished the league in third place.

Kamal Iranidoost

