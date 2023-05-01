Persepolis 2-1 Gol Gohar-e Sirjan: Iran’s Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, May. 01 (MNA) – Gol Gohar-e Sirjan from the southeastern province of Kerman lost to Persepolis football team 2-1 in the quarterfinals of Iran’s Hazfi Cup in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday and was knocked out of Hazfi Cup.

Mehdi Torabi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 31st minute from the penalty spot and Isa Alekasir doubled the lead before the referee blew the whistle just before halftime.

Reza Shekari from the Gol Gohar-e Sirjan pulled a goal back with a header in the 52nd minute.