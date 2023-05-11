  1. Politics
May 11, 2023, 5:30 PM

Iran to chair Human Rights Council Social Forum in November

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) –  Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, has been appointed as the rotating president for the 2023 Social Forum of the Human Rights Council slated for November.

This ithe the first time that an Islamic Republic official assumes that post.

The Social Forum of the Human Rights Council is to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 2 to 3 to prepare the ground for the member states and the participating representatives to exchange views about the role of science, innovation, and technology in promoting the human rights, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

The Forum is being held annually to discuss a special issue related to human rights.

