Sanctions against Iran sign of US' imprudence, weakness

Eslami hailed Iranian scientist and their efforts for the development of Iran in a note posted on social media on Monday.

Referring to the Atomic Energy Organization's activities in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, he said, "One of the most important parts of the industry is the production of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals."

"Nuclear medicine is one of the main examples of the use of nuclear energy and nuclear knowledge, which, thanks to the efforts of Iranian experts, the country now does not need any imports in this field," he added.

With the production of more than fifty types of radiopharmaceutical products in line with the world's standards, Iran is ranked first in the region in the field of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine, the AEOI chief noted.

He also pointed to the oppressive sanctions imposed by some countries around the world on Iran's peaceful nuclear energy, saying that the US sanctions against Iran and its peaceful nuclear program show its imprudence and weakness in foreign policy.

