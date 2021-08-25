Raeisi appointes Mohsen Rezaei as VP for Economic Affairs

In a decree on Wednesday, Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Mohsen Rezaei as Vice President for Economic Affairs, Secretary of the Supreme Economic Coordination Council of the heads of three branches and Secretary of the Economic Staff of the Government.

and senior military officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who held office as the secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council as well.

Mohsen Rezaee Mirgha'ed is an Iranian politician who holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Tehran. He has been the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for 16 years and held office as the secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council for 24 years.

Ebrahim Raeisi was elected Iran's next president in the 13th presidential election with more than 18 million votes, which is 62% of the total votes cast in the ballot boxes on June 18.

Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh, Sa’eed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi were the seven qualified candidates running in the June 18 elections. The reformist Hemmati, and Principalist Rezaei, Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Raeisi stayed until the end of the race while the other three candidates pulled out of the race ahead of the voting day.

Mohsen Rezaei and Abdolnaser Hemamti gained 3,412,712, and 2,427,201 votes, respectively.

