Trump repeats claim on winning presidential race in Georgia

Trump said “the stakes in this election could not be higher” as he warned a boisterous crowd of several thousand supporters about Democrats winning control of the Senate, AP reported.

The crowd shouted back, “Fight for Trump.”

During a speech in Georgia, Trump also repeated the assertion that he won the presidential race in Georgia.

Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Trump said he has had two elections in Georgia, and “I won both.”

He also promised he will be returning to Georgia in a year and a half to campaign against the state’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump is campaigning for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Earlier Monday, President-elect Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are campaigning in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff elections, two races that could determine which political party controls the US Senate. Trump is continuing to push Republican lawmakers to fight Biden’s electoral victory when Congress meets to affirm the vote on Wednesday.

MNA/PR