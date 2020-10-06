More shells land in NE Iranian region

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Ali Amirirad reiterated, “In the wake of exacerbation of exchange of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the number of shells struck the land areas of Khoda Afarin county increased.”

On the ninth day of the conflict between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia this afternoon, more than 10 more shells hit the villages of Sharafah, Mohammad Salehloo, Hamrahlu and Gholi Beglu in Garmaduz district, he added.

This did not cause any damage since they struck the non-residential areas, he said, and expressed his deep concern over the gathering and presence of people to watch war in this area.

The governor called on people to avoid unnecessary gatherings and transit on the sides of Aras river.

Khoda Afarin border town is located 210 km northeast of Tabriz on the banks of Aras River and on southern side of Karabakh warfront between armies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

