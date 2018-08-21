  1. Culture
Iranian documentary ‘Sarah’ wins mention in India

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Sarah’ has won mention at the 2018 edition of the LakeCity International Film Festival in India.

Directed by Hadi Shariati, ‘Sarah’ received a special mention certificate for the best documentary at the Indian event, the festival's website announced on August 18, 2018.

The Iranian doc is about a filmmaker who finds out about her daughter's vision problem on her birthday.

The filmmaker and his wife make every attempt to document the daughter's life via camera.

The LakeCity International Film Festival is established to encourage new independent filmmakers and students to explore their talents.

It is not only aimed to support independent filmmakers, but also to serve any filmmakers from various parts of the world to extend their movies to and reach out to the Indian diaspora.

