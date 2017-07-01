OPCW’s report on Syria based on very doubtful data

“Unfortunately, we are forced to state on the first reading of the document that its conclusions are still based on very doubtful data,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s information and press department said.

The ministry added that the OPCW’s data was “obtained from the same opposition and the same notorious NGOs of the White Helmet type, and not at the site of the tragedy but in a certain ‘neighboring country’.”

“Therefore, it is not surprising that the content of the OPCW special mission’s report is largely biased, suggesting the presence of a political order in this structure’s activity,” the ministry said.

SANA/MNA