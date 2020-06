GORGAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – “Blacksmithing” is a profession that is deep-rooted in the history of the country. This profession gradually changed with industrialization but it is still done by Master Hossein Abazari and his children in Golestan province traditionally.

A blacksmith is a metalsmith who creates objects from wrought iron or steel by forging the metal, using tools to hammer, bend, and cut.