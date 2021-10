MASHHAD, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Pen drawing (engraving) is the art of decorating and carving various motifs on metal objects, especially copper, gold, silver and brass, with the help of a pen and a hammer.

It is for many years that Mr. Mohammad Ebrahim Heidari, an artist from Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, has been engraving historical motifs attributed to Ferdowsi and Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, Shah Abbas and Nader Shah on samovars.