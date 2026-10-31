China expands foreign business access at world's largest FTP

Under the measures, foreign physicians legally licensed to practice medicine overseas may obtain permits to provide clinical diagnosis and treatment services in Hainan for up to three years, with extensions available in accordance with relevant regulations.

More convenient policies regarding work permits and stay and residence will also be introduced for foreign nationals.

The Hainan FTP, located in China's southernmost island province, launched island-wide special customs operations in December 2025, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanded zero-tariff coverage and more business-friendly measures as part of China's efforts to promote high-standard opening-up.

Overseas companies will be allowed to use bonded facilities at Hainan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals, while the FTP will be supported in conducting LNG futures delivery warehouse operations after LNG futures contracts are launched.

Other measures include promoting offshore trade, expanding the range of products eligible for bonded maintenance, facilitating the entry of eligible bonded remanufactured products into pilot free trade zones on the Chinese mainland, encouraging the use of the yuan in new forms of barter trade, and deepening the FTP's economic and trade cooperation with China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Bonded remanufactured products entering mainland pilot free trade zones will be subject to applicable import tariffs, import-related value-added tax and consumption tax. They must also meet all applicable technical requirements for equivalent new products and relevant regulations on remanufactured products, and be clearly labeled as such.

The circular also calls for improved insurance products and services in areas such as international transportation and bonded maintenance.

The latest measures come amid robust growth in Hainan's foreign trade. In the first three quarters of 2026, the province's goods imports and exports reached 285.44 billion yuan (about 42.5 billion U.S. dollars), up 49.8 percent year on year, while trade in services rose 11.7 percent to 56.95 billion yuan, according to data from Hainan's provincial commerce authorities.

Trade in maintenance and repair services more than doubled year on year to 3.31 billion yuan during the same period, according to the provincial commerce department. The trade mainly came from imports of aircraft materials and components and revenues from aircraft maintenance services.

The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises in Hainan rose 38.6 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The FTP measures are part of China's broader efforts to promote high-standard opening-up. The country has announced plans to further expand pilot opening-up programs in sectors such as value-added telecommunications, biotechnology and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, while taking steps to facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

The circular was jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the General Administration of Customs.

Republished from Xinhua