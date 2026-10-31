  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2026, 10:29 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian condoles Spain over deadly train collision

Pres. Pezeshkian condoles Spain over deadly train collision

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his condolences to the Spanish government and people over the deaths and injuries caused by a collision between two passenger trains in the European country.

In a message addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Pezeshkian expressed his sympathy on behalf of the Iranian government and nation, wishing divine mercy and peace for the victims and a speedy recovery for those injured.

In his message, the Iranian president said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident and offered his sincere condolences to the families of those killed and the Spanish people.

The message came after a deadly collision between two high-speed trains in Spain on Wednesday left at least 69 people dead.

MNA

News ID 249042

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