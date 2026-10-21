Iran cabinet reviews rebuilding of refineries, oil, gas sites

The Iranian cabinet, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, met on Wednesday morning and reviewed the latest measures taken to rebuild the country's refineries and oil and gas facilities, particularly in the South Pars region.

Ministers and cabinet members discussed executive issues and matters related to the missions and responsibilities of executive bodies, and a report was presented on the latest actions and arrangements for reconstruction across various regions of the country, especially South Pars.

Emphasizing the need to speed up reconstruction, coordinate among responsible bodies and continuously follow up on executive measures, the cabinet decided that progress reports on the reconstruction operations be submitted weekly so that the process, the level of progress and related executive requirements are continuously reviewed and pursued.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also presented a report to cabinet members on the latest status of consultations and negotiations with delegations that had traveled to Iran to finalize the conclusions of the talks.

MNA