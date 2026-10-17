Achieving advanced missile tech. sign of Iran’s sci. capacity

He made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of 3,851 educational, developmental, and sports projects across the country, held at Imam Ali (AS) Smart School, located in Vavan township of Islamshahr, on Saturday in the presence of Masoud Pezeshkian President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Acknowledging the efforts made within the framework of the movement to promote equity in educational spaces as well as measures taken by the government, Pezeshkian identified the education system as the cornerstone of the country’s development.

Emphasizing the necessity of providing equal educational opportunities for all students, the Iranian president stated, "In my view, much more can be done. It is unacceptable to accept a situation where there is no school for our children to receive an education.”

Commemorating the name and memory of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the martyrs of the recent war, including the students, scientists, and commanders who lost their lives during the conflict, Pezeshkian stated, "We must not accept a situation where our children are deprived of proper education and a suitable learning environment. It is our duty to create conditions in which all the country’s children and adolescents can grow and cultivate their talents within an ideal environment."

Many of the problems facing society today are deep rooted in deficiencies in the training and education of human resources, he said, adding, “If we encounter difficulties in certain sectors of the country, we must acknowledge that we have failed to develop capable and qualified individuals to resolve these issues.”

Pointing to the country’s scientific and defense capabilities, Pezeshkian noted, “The fact that we can today stand firmly against our enemies and access advanced technologies, such as missile production, demonstrates the valuable potential of our human resources and the country’s scientific prowess. However, we can perform significantly better than we currently do, enabling Iran to reach a position where no enemy would dare to commit an act of aggression against it. The educational system plays a fundamental role in cultivating capable individuals to realize this objective.

The president described educational justice as a fundamental right of all students, stating, "Education is a right for everyone, and all must have access to equal learning opportunities."

MNA/ 6980160