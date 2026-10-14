Iran's nuclear tech. potentials 'par with advanced nations'

Opposing the country’s possession of peaceful nuclear technology cannot change the reality of its scientific achievements, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami stated, emphasizing that Iran stands on a par with developed countries in nuclear science and technology.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Standard Day in Tehran on Tuesday, the country's atomic chief highlighted that the country’s intellectual resources, technological expertise, and the resourcefulness of its younger generation qualified it to achieve the highest levels of scientific and technological advancement.

“We are on a par with the developed and advanced countries in nuclear science and technology, and that is a reality.

Opposition and refusal to accept Iran’s possession of nuclear technology does not change the reality of the country’s scientific capabilities,” he opined.

“We have done nothing wrong,” he asserted, adding that Iran’s adversaries would have no other grounds to target the country if they stopped trying to tarnish its nuclear energy sector.

Addressing Iran’s industrial capabilities, Eslami said nuclear technology had become integrated into major industrial sectors, including refineries, petrochemical plants, and steel production.

He noted how industrial facilities across the country were targeted during unprovoked American-Israeli aggression in order to try to afflict damage to components involved in maintaining the stability of industrial processes.

MNA