Approx. $1.5b goods exporting from Mehran Border annually

Speaking on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of the World Standards Day on Sunday, Ahmad Karami emphasized that Ilam province, benefitted from Mehran International Border and also vast production capacities, can strengthen its standing by exporting goods at the lucrative exports markets.

He put the volume of goods transited and transported from this border crossing per annum at more than 2.5 million tons, highlighting that observing the necessary standards in production and exports is necessary to maintain the credibility of the Iranian goods at the target markets.

Highlighting the role of standards in safeguarding consumer rights, Karami stated that verifying the accuracy of weights and measurements is a key responsibility within the standards sector. Even a shortfall of a few grams in a product, given the high volume of production and supply, can result in the infringement of the rights of a large number of consumers.

Karami also emphasized the necessity of continuous oversight regarding construction materials, elevators, and amusement park equipment, adding that adherence to standards in these areas is directly linked to the public safety and health, and that inspections must be carried out continuously.

MNA/ 6974238