Thousands join major pro-Palestine march in London

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on the National March for Palestine and it was organised by the Palestine Coalition, local UK media reporetd.

The pro-Palestine march was held to mark the third anniversary of the war in Gaza that followed the October 7.

The police predicted between 7,000 and 10,000 demonstrators at the pro-Palestine march. The marchers embarked on their route to Whitehall from the Embankment.

A large number of officers were policing the protests, the media reports said.

MNA