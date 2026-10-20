  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2026, 3:52 PM

Israeli’s new security doctrine has already been failed: MP

Israeli’s new security doctrine has already been failed: MP

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – A senior member of the Iranian parliament has said that the new security doctrine of the Israeli regime has already been failed.

In a post on his X account in Hebrew language on Tuesday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “Not only the Zionist regime’s doctrine offers no salvation for this regime, but also it [doctrine] will not even buy it any time.”

Issuing a stark warning to Zionists, the senior lawmaker stated, “The new security doctrine of this fake and hostile regime has failed. It offers you no escape, nor does it buy you any time. Your path leads inevitably to destruction at the hands of the brave Iranian nation and the Resistance Front.”

Israeli’s new security doctrine has already been failed: MP

MNA

News ID 248754

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