Zacharia ousted after 5 days as White House Press Secretary

Zacharia was "let go" and is "transitioning out" of the press secretary position, according to two separate White House officials. She faced days of questions about her legal credentials and criticism of her performance in a news briefing and interviews.

The departure leaves Trump without a key public messenger just over ​two weeks before November’s midterm elections, a critical period when the president is seeking to tout his administration's accomplishments and ​help his fellow Republicans retain control of Congress.

Trump told reporters earlier on Friday that he had ⁠asked Zacharia to reconsider whether to continue in her role after facing tough press coverage during her first days on the ​job.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's ​nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a weekend trip.

He added, "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'" Trump said he intended to revisit the conversation with Zacharia later.

Zacharia started on Monday and held her debut White ​House briefing on Tuesday. She said she received a call about the press secretary role on October 7 and was offered the job to ​succeed Karoline Leavitt a week ago.

She soon faced questions about her career, which she said included a tenure practicing law. Trump had also described her as ‌an attorney.

MNA