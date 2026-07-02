VIDEO: Preparations for martyred Leader’s funeral at Mosalla

On February 28, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, his other family members, high-ranking military commanders and civilians were martyred by the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime.
TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Preparations are made at Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the capital Tehran to hold farewell and funeral ceremonies for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
News ID 245801
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