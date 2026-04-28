US can no longer dictate its policies to independent nations

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, speaking upon arrival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers’ meeting, stressed the importance of continuing the strong path of Iran’s armed forces and the exemplary resistance of the Iranian people on the international stage.

Upon their arrival, the Iranian delegation was welcomed by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

Emphasizing the significance of continuing powerful path of the Armed Forces and exemplary resistance of noble people of Iran on the international stage, Talaei-Nik considered Shanghai Cooperation Organization, given its importance and impressive geographical and demographic scope, as manifestation of the desire of nations and governments to pass through an unjust unipolar system to a multipolar system.

In separate meetings with the defense ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan and Belarus, which are as the important and influential members of the organization, the defense ministry's spokesman stressed that the United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policy to the independent nations and this issue has become clear for all countries in the worldwide.

The United States will accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands, he underscored.

Stating that the whole world considers America and Zionist regime as symbols of the state terrorism, General Talaei-Nik emphasized, “Their shameless crime of killing innocent people, especially children and students of Minab School, has tarnished the reputation of the Western world.”

Turning to the full readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to confront any enemies’ miscalculation, the spokesman added, “Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its defense weapons capabilities and experiences with the independent countries, especially member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).”

Tehran ready to share its experience in defeating US with other SCO members, he underlined.

MNA/6813649