Iran, Qatar discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

During the call, both sides emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties across all areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers also expressed concern over tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and underlined the importance of continued regional cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

Additionally, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the recent US draft resolution at the UN Security Council, stressing the need for ongoing consultations to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination.

MNA/