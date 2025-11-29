  1. Politics
Nov 29, 2025, 9:03 PM

Turkish FM to visit Tehran Sunday: FM spox

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Saturday the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Tehran on Sunday.

According to Baghaei, Hakan Fidan will meet with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and some other senior Iranian officials during the visit and will exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

