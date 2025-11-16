Iran to not share unnecessary nuclear data with IAEA

Europe and the United States no longer hold meaningful leverage over Iran, said Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Iranian strategic affairs expert, arguing that decades of failed diplomacy, broken promises, and ineffective pressure have steadily eroded the West’s credibility and leverage in Tehran.

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Marandi said that European attempts to use the JCPOA’s “snapback mechanism” to intimidate Iran and revive UN sanctions were ineffective, as ordinary Iranians experienced no economic impact and Iranian elites recognized the lack of European credibility.

He emphasized that Iran has consistently upheld its commitments under the nuclear deal, while the US and Europe repeatedly violated their obligations.

The professor at Tehran University also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying Iran no longer trusts the organization due to past intelligence leaks to the US and "Israel", while adding that Tehran will not share sensitive nuclear information until it is assured of its security.

"The United States, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Europeans, the Israeli regime have lost all leverage," he asserted.

Marandi also highlighted the diminishing effectiveness of Western pressure, noting that sanctions, snapback mechanism, and threats of military action no longer intimidate Iran, which strengthened alliances with Russia, China, and other BRICS countries, further diminishing Western influence.

He also criticized Europe for its subordination to US policy, blaming the West for maintaining an "imperialistic mentality” and expecting other nations to follow its demands unquestioningly.

Citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Iranian professor said that Europe’s inaction and alignment with US policy have further eroded its credibility in Tehran.

“Europe and the US can issue statements or resolutions at the UN and IAEA, but they will have no effect on Iran,” Marandi concluded, asserting that Tehran’s policy is guided by national security priorities rather than Western threats or empty gestures.

MNA