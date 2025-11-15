International Iranology Conference kicks off in Tehran

The International Iranology Conference, focusing on “Networking and Problem-Solving” in the field of Iran studies, officially began on Saturday morning at the venue of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization in Tehran. The event aims to explore and showcase Iranology capacities within the Islamic Republic of Iran and is organized jointly by the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization and the Iranology Foundation, with sessions held in both Tehran and Shiraz.

Fifty international scholars from various countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka are attending the conference. Most participants are heads of Iranology departments, chairs, or leading researchers in the field. While similar conferences have been held in previous years, this edition emphasizes cultural diplomacy and aims to create a sustainable platform for the future of Iranology studies.

Alongside the main conference, specialized sessions are taking place at University of Tehran, Shahid Beheshti University, Allameh Tabataba’i University, and the University of Science and Culture. Topics include tourism, the Persian language, technology, Iran’s spiritual heritage, and civilization studies.

The conference will conclude in Shiraz, hosted by Shiraz University, where domestic and international Iranologists will continue discussions.

The organization of this conference has been deemed a national priority, with active participation from the Ministries of Science, Cultural Heritage, and Foreign Affairs through a scientific committee responsible for selecting participants and determining session topics.

More than 300 abstracts and papers were submitted to the conference secretariat, with 100 selected for inclusion in a published summary book. Full versions of all papers will be published following the conclusion of the event.

