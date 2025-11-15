Peace Prize nominee on the path to war

After winning the election, US President Donald Trump called himself the "President of Peace" and announced that he was seeking to sign agreements to establish peace in the world to create dignity and stability for humanity. However, after a few months, his support for Israel's crimes and genocide in Gaza, encouraging Ukraine to continue the war and increasing arms sales to this country, inciting Israel to militarily invade Iran and subsequently attack Iran to save the Zionist regime, changing the name of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War, testing the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, and finally the decision to resume nuclear tests showed that Trump's America is moving towards undermining world peace. In this regard, paying attention to the following points makes Trump's goals in moving towards war clear.

1. US Secretary of War Pete Hegsett said at the National War College on Friday, November 7: «Thanks to President Trump's efforts, we have reached our highest level of foreign military sales. The president is signing a series of contracts to bring in huge cash for American manufacturers.» These statements show that securing the interests of the arms-producing cartels is Trump's top priority for maintaining a war atmosphere in the world. According to the US Secretary of War, foreign military sales to countries around the world, especially the Arab world, have caused the US to reach its highest level of foreign military sales during Trump's presidency.

2. The US is using the psychological tricks of the Zionist regime to convince Arab countries to buy more weapons; for example, the "Greater Israel" plan, along with Israel's attack on Qatar, Syria and Lebanon, as well as threats to Egypt and Jordan, has created a worrying atmosphere for the Arabs and convinced them to buy more weapons to ensure their security. Also, wars launched by the United States under the pretext of fighting terrorism or drug trafficking are mainly aimed at further boosting the export of military weapons.

3. Maintaining a war atmosphere in the world, such as Trump's decision to start nuclear tests, which violates international standards, especially the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, is also pursued with the aim of making countries around the world inclined to buy deterrent weapons. Unaware that such decisions not only cause concern for the international community, but can also bring countries such as Russia, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and even European countries to conduct nuclear tests. There is no doubt that the US's commercial goals of resuming nuclear tests, if implemented, will pose a serious threat to international peace and security and will encourage even countries without nuclear weapons to strengthen their deterrent capabilities.

4. While maintaining a war atmosphere in the world, Trump is trying to repair his warmongering image with some symbolic and so-called peace-loving actions, such as holding a Caucasus peace conference, mediating between Thailand and Cambodia, or a peace plan in Gaza. The most obvious of these tricks occurred at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, and Trump introduced himself as the master of peace with a completely propaganda move and gathering several heads of state to compensate for his personality deficiencies, including his narcissism. While the Sharm el-Sheikh summit not only did not lead to a just and lasting peace, but it also became a green light for Israel to violate the ceasefire and continue the genocide in Gaza.

Many scholars in the world believe that Trump, with this style of management, is dangerous even for the American people, and the time has come for the governments and nations of the world to stand united against his illegal and self-serving actions.