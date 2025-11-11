Mysterious explosion kills 12 in Pakistan's capital (+VIDEO)

Pakistani newspapers and television outlets have prominently reported on the powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that killed 12 people and injured 17 others.

Several major Pakistani publications, including Dawn, Geo News, The Express Tribune, The News International, and Pakistan Today, featured the incident on their front pages and websites, underlining that the blast is being investigated under India's anti-terror law.

The Dawn, Pakistan's leading English daily, headlined its latest report "Delhi police say car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law." The copy quoted Indian police officials as saying that the explosion is being investigated under legislation used to combat terrorism, adding that forensic experts are examining evidence to determine the cause of what it called "the first such blast in the city in more than a decade."

In an earlier update, Dawn had reported the incident under the headline "Blast near New Delhi's Red Fort kills eight," noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials.

MNA/