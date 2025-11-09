  1. Culture
Iranian Documentary “Two Sisters” shines in Japan

Iranian Documentary “Two Sisters” shines in Japan

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian documentary “Two Sisters”, produced by Yaser Talebi and Setareh Zare, and directed by Farahbakhsh Farahdinia, has won the Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Co-Production Award at the Tokyo Docs 2025 in Japan.

The award — the highest honor of this year’s edition — was presented to “Two Sisters” among 20 selected documentary projects from around the world.

The film is a family and environmental drama that takes viewers deep into the mountainous landscapes of northern Iran, where two elderly sisters stand firm against the destruction of their ancestral home and land.

The 2025 edition will take place in Ikebukuro, Tokyo — one of the vibrant centers of Japanese pop culture — from Tuesday, November 4 to Friday, November 7. The event brings together leading producers from broadcasting, streaming, distribution, and production, both in Japan and abroad.

