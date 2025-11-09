Iranian Red Crescent chief meets Saudi Ambassador

According to Mehr News Agency, Pirhossein Kolivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, emphasized the organization’s ongoing medical and health services during the Hajj season and underscored the need to strengthen joint efforts between the two countries, particularly in emergency response, health, and support for pilgrims.

The Saudi Ambassador, for his part, thanked Kolivand and praised the work of the Iranian Red Crescent, describing its services as distinguished. “We witness the valuable activities of the Iranian Red Crescent. Your continuous presence during the Hajj season has enabled exceptional services and effective coordination with the Saudi Red Crescent and the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The Senior Saudi diplomat highlighted the critical role of humanitarian cooperation during Hajj and Umrah, noting that the Hajj and Umrah rituals symbolize friendly and brotherly relations among Muslim nations. "We stand with Iranian pilgrims with shared purpose and unity, and we welcome the constructive cooperation between both sides.”

MNA/